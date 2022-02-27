Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-35) will try to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers score just 1.2 more points per game (107.9) than the Knicks allow (106.7).
  • Philadelphia is 26-7 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
  • When New York allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • New York has put together a 16-12 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 24-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Philadelphia is 31-8 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • New York has compiled a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 17.1 points per contest.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Thunder

W 100-87

Home

2/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 103-93

Home

2/15/2022

Celtics

L 135-87

Home

2/17/2022

Bucks

W 123-120

Away

2/25/2022

Timberwolves

W 133-102

Away

2/27/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Warriors

W 116-114

Away

2/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 112-103

Away

2/14/2022

Thunder

L 127-123

Home

2/16/2022

Nets

L 111-106

Home

2/25/2022

Heat

L 115-100

Home

2/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
