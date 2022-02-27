Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-35) will try to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers

The 76ers score just 1.2 more points per game (107.9) than the Knicks allow (106.7).

Philadelphia is 26-7 when scoring more than 106.7 points.

When New York allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 20-9.

The Knicks put up an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 16-12 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Philadelphia has a 24-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia is 31-8 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

New York has compiled a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 17.1 points per contest.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Thunder W 100-87 Home 2/12/2022 Cavaliers W 103-93 Home 2/15/2022 Celtics L 135-87 Home 2/17/2022 Bucks W 123-120 Away 2/25/2022 Timberwolves W 133-102 Away 2/27/2022 Knicks - Away 3/2/2022 Knicks - Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/5/2022 Heat - Away 3/7/2022 Bulls - Home 3/10/2022 Nets - Home

