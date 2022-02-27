How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (25-35) will try to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Knicks vs. 76ers
- The 76ers score just 1.2 more points per game (107.9) than the Knicks allow (106.7).
- Philadelphia is 26-7 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
- When New York allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 20-9.
- The Knicks put up an average of 105.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- New York has put together a 16-12 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Philadelphia has a 24-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.0 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Philadelphia is 31-8 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- New York has compiled a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 17.1 points per contest.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Thunder
W 100-87
Home
2/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 103-93
Home
2/15/2022
Celtics
L 135-87
Home
2/17/2022
Bucks
W 123-120
Away
2/25/2022
Timberwolves
W 133-102
Away
2/27/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/7/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Warriors
W 116-114
Away
2/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 112-103
Away
2/14/2022
Thunder
L 127-123
Home
2/16/2022
Nets
L 111-106
Home
2/25/2022
Heat
L 115-100
Home
2/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/2/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away