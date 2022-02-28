New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (25-36) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks
- The 108.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 1.2 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).
- Philadelphia has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- When New York allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 21-9.
- The Knicks put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.0) than the 76ers give up (106.0).
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, New York is 14-12.
- Philadelphia's record is 24-5 when it allows fewer than 105.0 points.
- The 76ers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by collecting 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.
