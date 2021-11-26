Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will attempt to continue a 14-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns

The Suns score 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).

Phoenix has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.

New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Knicks' 107.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 105.3 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.

Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 14-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

This season, New York has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 2.4 made threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks W 105-98 Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks W 112-104 Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets W 126-97 Home 11/22/2021 Spurs W 115-111 Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers W 120-115 Away 11/26/2021 Knicks - Away 11/27/2021 Nets - Away 11/30/2021 Warriors - Home 12/2/2021 Pistons - Home 12/3/2021 Warriors - Away 12/6/2021 Spurs - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule