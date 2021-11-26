Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will attempt to continue a 14-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns

    • The Suns score 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
    • Phoenix has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
    • New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Knicks' 107.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 105.3 the Suns allow.
    • When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.
    • Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 14-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
    • This season, New York has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    W 105-98

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 112-104

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    W 126-97

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-111

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 120-115

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 106-99

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-103

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 106-100

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

