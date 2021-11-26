How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will attempt to continue a 14-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Suns
- The Suns score 5.9 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (106.4).
- Phoenix has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
- New York is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Knicks' 107.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 105.3 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 7-1.
- Phoenix has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 14-2 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.1 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.
- The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is at the top of nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is dependable from deep and leads the Knicks with 2.4 made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
W 105-98
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
W 112-104
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
W 126-97
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
W 115-111
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
W 92-84
Home
11/17/2021
Magic
L 104-98
Home
11/20/2021
Rockets
W 106-99
Home
11/21/2021
Bulls
L 109-103
Away
11/23/2021
Lakers
W 106-100
Home
11/26/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/30/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/2/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/7/2021
Spurs
-
Away