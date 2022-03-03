Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-37) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (50-12) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Knicks

The 113.7 points per game the Suns put up are 6.4 more points than the Knicks give up (107.3).

Phoenix has a 41-4 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.

New York is 22-22 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 105.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, New York is 16-14.

Phoenix's record is 31-0 when it allows fewer than 105.1 points.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.

The Suns average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.

The Suns are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch