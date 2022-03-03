Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (25-37) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (50-12) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Key Stats for Suns vs. Knicks

  • The 113.7 points per game the Suns put up are 6.4 more points than the Knicks give up (107.3).
  • Phoenix has a 41-4 record when putting up more than 107.3 points.
  • New York is 22-22 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Knicks' 105.1 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 105.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.6 points, New York is 16-14.
  • Phoenix's record is 31-0 when it allows fewer than 105.1 points.
  • The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at seventh.
  • The Suns average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Suns are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
