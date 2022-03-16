How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (28-40) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) after losing five home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers
- The Knicks put up 7.7 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.6).
- When New York scores more than 113.6 points, it is 10-7.
- Portland is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.
- Portland is 20-15 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- New York's record is 22-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- New York is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.
- Portland has compiled a 19-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.5 points, 9.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons scores 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
W 116-93
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
W 131-115
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
W 107-77
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-114
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
L 110-107
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-121
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-81
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
L 123-85
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
W 127-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
L 122-113
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
-
Home