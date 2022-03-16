Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (28-40) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) after losing five home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

The Knicks put up 7.7 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.6).

When New York scores more than 113.6 points, it is 10-7.

Portland is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.

Portland is 20-15 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

New York's record is 22-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.

This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

New York is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.

Portland has compiled a 19-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.5 points, 9.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons scores 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Clippers W 116-93 Away 3/7/2022 Kings W 131-115 Away 3/9/2022 Mavericks W 107-77 Away 3/11/2022 Grizzlies L 118-114 Away 3/13/2022 Nets L 110-107 Away 3/16/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/18/2022 Wizards - Home 3/20/2022 Jazz - Home 3/22/2022 Hawks - Home 3/23/2022 Hornets - Away 3/25/2022 Heat - Away

