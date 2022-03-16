Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (28-40) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) after losing five home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Knicks put up 7.7 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.6).
  • When New York scores more than 113.6 points, it is 10-7.
  • Portland is 14-6 when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.
  • Portland is 20-15 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
  • New York's record is 22-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
  • This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
  • New York is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.
  • Portland has compiled a 19-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.5 points, 9.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons scores 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

W 116-93

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

W 131-115

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

W 107-77

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-114

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

L 110-107

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-121

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-81

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

L 123-85

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

W 127-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

L 122-113

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17898222
NBA

