New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (26-38) face the Sacramento Kings (24-42) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 7, 2022. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-3.5
229.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Knicks
- The 110.1 points per game the Kings put up are only 2.9 more points than the Knicks allow (107.2).
- Sacramento is 22-15 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- New York is 23-12 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Knicks' 105.4 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings give up to opponents.
- New York is 9-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.
- Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
- The Kings average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 22.5 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Sacramento's best rebounder is Harrison Barnes, who averages six boards per game in addition to his 17.2 PPG average.
- The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes two threes per game.
- Fox is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with three made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
How To Watch
March
7
2022
New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)