New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is tripped up by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (26-38) face the Sacramento Kings (24-42) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, March 7, 2022. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Kings

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Kings

Key Stats for Kings vs. Knicks

  • The 110.1 points per game the Kings put up are only 2.9 more points than the Knicks allow (107.2).
  • Sacramento is 22-15 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • New York is 23-12 when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
  • The Knicks' 105.4 points per game are 9.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • New York is 9-2 when it scores more than 115.1 points.
  • Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
  • The Kings average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 22.5 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Sacramento's best rebounder is Harrison Barnes, who averages six boards per game in addition to his 17.2 PPG average.
  • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes two threes per game.
  • Fox is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with three made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

How To Watch

March
7
2022

New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
