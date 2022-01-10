Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball over New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (19-21) will host the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Spurs

  • The Knicks average 104.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Spurs give up.
  • When New York scores more than 110.9 points, it is 7-2.
  • San Antonio is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Spurs average 5.6 more points per game (110.9) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (105.3).
  • San Antonio has put together an 11-14 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
  • New York has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Knicks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • In games New York shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio has compiled a 12-13 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.5 points, 10.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game.
  • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devin Vassell is the most prolific from deep for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Thunder

L 95-80

Away

1/2/2022

Raptors

L 120-105

Away

1/4/2022

Pacers

W 104-94

Home

1/6/2022

Celtics

W 108-105

Home

1/8/2022

Celtics

L 99-75

Away

1/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/12/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/15/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Pistons

L 117-116

Away

1/4/2022

Raptors

L 129-104

Away

1/5/2022

Celtics

W 99-97

Away

1/7/2022

76ers

L 119-100

Away

1/9/2022

Nets

L 121-119

Away

1/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/12/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/19/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

January
10
2022

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
