The New York Knicks (19-21) will host the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Spurs

The Knicks average 104.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Spurs give up.

When New York scores more than 110.9 points, it is 7-2.

San Antonio is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 104.0 points.

The Spurs average 5.6 more points per game (110.9) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (105.3).

San Antonio has put together an 11-14 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

New York has a 17-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

The Knicks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Spurs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 12-13 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.5 points, 10.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Devin Vassell is the most prolific from deep for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.4 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Thunder L 95-80 Away 1/2/2022 Raptors L 120-105 Away 1/4/2022 Pacers W 104-94 Home 1/6/2022 Celtics W 108-105 Home 1/8/2022 Celtics L 99-75 Away 1/10/2022 Spurs - Home 1/12/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/15/2022 Hawks - Away 1/17/2022 Hornets - Home 1/18/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/20/2022 Pelicans - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule