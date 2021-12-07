Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) sets a pick for Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as he drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (11-12) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Spurs

    Knicks vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -2.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Knicks

    • The 106.5 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Spurs allow.
    • New York has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
    • San Antonio has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.
    • San Antonio is 5-6 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • New York's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
    • The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 19th.
    • The Knicks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per contest.
    • The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
    • The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is atop nearly all of the Spurs' leaderboards by recording 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
