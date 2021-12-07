Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) sets a pick for Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as he drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (11-12) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Knicks

The 106.5 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Spurs allow.

New York has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.

San Antonio has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.

San Antonio is 5-6 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

New York's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 19th.

The Knicks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch