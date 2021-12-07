Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (11-12) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (8-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Knicks vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-2.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Knicks
- The 106.5 points per game the Knicks score are the same as the Spurs allow.
- New York has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 107.7 points.
- San Antonio has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Spurs' 107.5 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 107.3 the Knicks give up.
- San Antonio is 5-6 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- New York's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 19th.
- The Knicks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 10.0 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray is atop nearly all of the Spurs' leaderboards by recording 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Derrick White (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)