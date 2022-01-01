New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes square off when the Toronto Raptors (14-17) host the New York Knicks (17-18) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

The Raptors put up 106.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 105.6 the Knicks give up.

Toronto has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.

New York has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.

The Knicks average just 1.3 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.7).

New York is 7-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Toronto's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.

The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.

The Raptors grab an average of 12.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Knicks by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.4 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch