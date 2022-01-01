New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlantic Division foes square off when the Toronto Raptors (14-17) host the New York Knicks (17-18) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks
- The Raptors put up 106.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 105.6 the Knicks give up.
- Toronto has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
- New York has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Knicks average just 1.3 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.7).
- New York is 7-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
- Toronto's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.
- The Raptors grab an average of 12.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Knicks by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.4 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
How To Watch
January
2
2022
New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)