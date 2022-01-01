New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division foes square off when the Toronto Raptors (14-17) host the New York Knicks (17-18) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

    • The Raptors put up 106.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 105.6 the Knicks give up.
    • Toronto has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
    • New York has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Knicks average just 1.3 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (106.7).
    • New York is 7-5 when it scores more than 106.7 points.
    • Toronto's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Raptors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 13th.
    • The Raptors grab an average of 12.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Knicks by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.4 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
    • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy