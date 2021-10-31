New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams hit the court when the New York Knicks (5-1) host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Raptors, winners of three straight. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

The 117.0 points per game the Knicks record are 17.3 more points than the Raptors allow (99.7).

New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 99.7 points.

Toronto is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 117.0 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Knicks give up.

Toronto has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

New York is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Raptors allow to opponents.

New York is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Toronto has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.8 points, 11.2 boards and 6.5 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kemba Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Randle leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Scottie Barnes with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 7.3 assists per game.

OG Anunoby makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 Magic W 121-96 Away 10/24/2021 Magic L 110-104 Home 10/26/2021 76ers W 112-99 Home 10/28/2021 Bulls W 104-103 Away 10/30/2021 Pelicans W 123-117 Away 11/1/2021 Raptors - Home 11/3/2021 Pacers - Away 11/5/2021 Bucks - Away 11/7/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/8/2021 76ers - Away 11/10/2021 Bucks - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule