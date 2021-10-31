New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams hit the court when the New York Knicks (5-1) host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Raptors, winners of three straight. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

    • The 117.0 points per game the Knicks record are 17.3 more points than the Raptors allow (99.7).
    • New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 99.7 points.
    • Toronto is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 117.0 points.
    • The Raptors put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Knicks give up.
    • Toronto has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • New York is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • New York is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
    • Toronto has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.8 points, 11.2 boards and 6.5 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kemba Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Randle leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Scottie Barnes with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 7.3 assists per game.
    • OG Anunoby makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Magic

    W 121-96

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    L 110-104

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    W 112-99

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    W 104-103

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    W 123-117

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-108

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    W 110-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

