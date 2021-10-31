New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the New York Knicks (5-1) host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Raptors, winners of three straight. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors
- The 117.0 points per game the Knicks record are 17.3 more points than the Raptors allow (99.7).
- New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 99.7 points.
- Toronto is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 117.0 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Knicks give up.
- Toronto has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- New York is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- New York is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- Toronto has put together a 3-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.8 points, 11.2 boards and 6.5 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kemba Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Randle leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Scottie Barnes with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he records 7.3 assists per game.
- OG Anunoby makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
Magic
W 121-96
Away
10/24/2021
Magic
L 110-104
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
W 112-99
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
W 104-103
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
W 123-117
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
L 103-95
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
L 111-108
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
W 110-109
Home
10/30/2021
Pacers
W 97-94
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
-
Away