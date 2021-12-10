Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Toronto Raptors (11-14) host the New York Knicks (12-13) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Knicks vs. Raptors

    Raptors vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -1.5

    207.5 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

    • The 104.9 points per game the Raptors average are the same as the Knicks allow.
    • Toronto has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 107.9 points.
    • New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Knicks score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 105.3 the Raptors give up.
    • When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 8-3.
    • Toronto is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Raptors are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 12th.
    • The Raptors grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Knicks by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    • The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
    • Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.
    • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy