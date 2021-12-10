Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents square off when the Toronto Raptors (11-14) host the New York Knicks (12-13) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Knicks vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 207.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Knicks

The 104.9 points per game the Raptors average are the same as the Knicks allow.

Toronto has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 107.9 points.

New York is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 104.9 points.

The Knicks score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 105.3 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, New York is 8-3.

Toronto is 8-5 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

The Raptors are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 12th.

The Raptors grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Knicks by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch