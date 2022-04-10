New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (48-33) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-45) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors

  • The 109.6 points per game the Raptors put up are only 2.8 more points than the Knicks give up (106.8).
  • Toronto has a 37-9 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 32-11.
  • The Knicks put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Raptors give up to opponents (107.1).
  • When it scores more than 107.1 points, New York is 22-16.
  • Toronto has a 30-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
  • Toronto is 29-9 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Knicks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
  • New York is 17-8 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.8 points and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier knocks down three three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Magic

W 102-89

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

L 114-109

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

W 118-108

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

W 119-114

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

W 117-115

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Hornets

L 125-114

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-101

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

W 118-88

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

L 110-98

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

W 114-92

Away

4/10/2022

Raptors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

