New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (48-33) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-45) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Raptors
- The 109.6 points per game the Raptors put up are only 2.8 more points than the Knicks give up (106.8).
- Toronto has a 37-9 record when scoring more than 106.8 points.
- When New York gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 32-11.
- The Knicks put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Raptors give up to opponents (107.1).
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, New York is 22-16.
- Toronto has a 30-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- Toronto is 29-9 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Knicks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- New York is 17-8 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.8 points and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.7 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier knocks down three three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.8 per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Magic
W 102-89
Away
4/3/2022
Heat
L 114-109
Home
4/5/2022
Hawks
W 118-108
Home
4/7/2022
76ers
W 119-114
Home
4/8/2022
Rockets
W 117-115
Home
4/10/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Hornets
L 125-114
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 119-101
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
W 118-88
Away
4/6/2022
Nets
L 110-98
Home
4/8/2022
Wizards
W 114-92
Away
4/10/2022
Raptors
-
Home
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)