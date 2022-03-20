New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (44-26) hit the court against the New York Knicks (30-40) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz average 7.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks give up (106.8).
  • When Utah puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 44-11.
  • New York has a 27-24 record when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.
  • The Knicks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Jazz give up (107.4).
  • When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 17-14.
  • Utah has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 37-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game along with 5.5 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Spurs

L 104-102

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

W 134-125

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

L 117-111

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

W 125-110

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

W 121-92

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

W 107-77

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-114

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

L 110-107

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-98

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

W 100-97

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Utah Jazz at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17911197
NBA

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
