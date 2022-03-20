New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (44-26) hit the court against the New York Knicks (30-40) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 7.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks give up (106.8).

When Utah puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 44-11.

New York has a 27-24 record when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.

The Knicks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Jazz give up (107.4).

When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 17-14.

Utah has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Utah is 37-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game along with 5.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Spurs L 104-102 Away 3/12/2022 Kings W 134-125 Home 3/14/2022 Bucks L 117-111 Home 3/16/2022 Bulls W 125-110 Home 3/18/2022 Clippers W 121-92 Home 3/20/2022 Knicks - Away 3/21/2022 Nets - Away 3/23/2022 Celtics - Away 3/25/2022 Hornets - Away 3/27/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/29/2022 Clippers - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule