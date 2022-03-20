New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (44-26) hit the court against the New York Knicks (30-40) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Jazz
- The Jazz average 7.3 more points per game (114.1) than the Knicks give up (106.8).
- When Utah puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 44-11.
- New York has a 27-24 record when allowing fewer than 114.1 points.
- The Knicks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Jazz give up (107.4).
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, New York is 17-14.
- Utah has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Utah is 37-12 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- New York is 16-9 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.7 points per game along with 5.5 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, pulling down 14.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.5 points a contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Spurs
L 104-102
Away
3/12/2022
Kings
W 134-125
Home
3/14/2022
Bucks
L 117-111
Home
3/16/2022
Bulls
W 125-110
Home
3/18/2022
Clippers
W 121-92
Home
3/20/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/21/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
W 107-77
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-114
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
L 110-107
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-98
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
W 100-97
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/25/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home