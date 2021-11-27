How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After an exciting first round playoff series last season, the Hawks and Knicks meet Saturday in a regular-season rematch.
    Author:

    Last season in the playoffs, the Hawks and Knicks faced off in an exciting first-round series. While the Hawks came out on top, it was an impressive outing for the Knicks, who would go on to have a successful offseason to bolster their roster.

    Now with a few new faces on the team, they will head to Atlanta as they look for revenge early in the 2021-22 season.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks:

    Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks added both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to the roster this offseason, which gave them a much higher offensive ceiling. While this has shown to be true at times this season, the new-look team is still taking time to build chemistry.

    New York is above .500 on the season and looks like a playoff team but lacks consistency. Luckily for them, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have been spectacular.

    The Hawks have also struggled some early in the season but have the pieces to turn things around. Their roster features a balanced scoring attack, headlined by Trae Young.

    Atlanta has the luxury of being a very deep team, with quite a few veteran weapons off the bench in Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari. Even in an 82-game season, every game counts, especially against another Eastern Conference opponent that’s competing for a playoff spot.

    Both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back today, which will make the rotations and late-game play even more interesting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Irvine at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17210552
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Sacramento State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17238521
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17195816
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane at Memphis

    1 minute ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy