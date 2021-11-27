How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

After an exciting first round playoff series last season, the Hawks and Knicks meet Saturday in a regular-season rematch.

Last season in the playoffs, the Hawks and Knicks faced off in an exciting first-round series. While the Hawks came out on top, it was an impressive outing for the Knicks, who would go on to have a successful offseason to bolster their roster.

Now with a few new faces on the team, they will head to Atlanta as they look for revenge early in the 2021-22 season.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks:

Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks added both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to the roster this offseason, which gave them a much higher offensive ceiling. While this has shown to be true at times this season, the new-look team is still taking time to build chemistry.

New York is above .500 on the season and looks like a playoff team but lacks consistency. Luckily for them, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have been spectacular.

The Hawks have also struggled some early in the season but have the pieces to turn things around. Their roster features a balanced scoring attack, headlined by Trae Young.

Atlanta has the luxury of being a very deep team, with quite a few veteran weapons off the bench in Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari. Even in an 82-game season, every game counts, especially against another Eastern Conference opponent that’s competing for a playoff spot.

Both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back today, which will make the rotations and late-game play even more interesting.

Regional restrictions may apply.