    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NBA season kicked off with a classic in Madison Square Garden between the Celtics and Knicks. Will Saturday bring another in TD Garden?
    Is there any way these teams can match the intensity of their season opener? In that game, the Knicks (13–16) came out on top at home over the Celtics (14–15) in double overtime. On Saturday, the Celtics play host and will be looking to get a win back in this Atlantic Division rivalry game.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Boston Celtics today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch New York Knicks at Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks went 5-1 in October and looked like one of the best teams in the NBA behind Evan Fournier (17.5 points per game) and Kemba Walker (15.0).

    In October, the Knicks were scoring 117.0 points per game and allowing 109.8.

    In the 23 games since, the offense is scoring 102.9 points and the defense is allowing 106.5 to opponents, Walker is out of the rotation and Fournier is averaging 11.1 points per game.

    The Celtics have been uneven all season, sitting middle of the pack in both offense (No. 14) and defense (No. 16). Some weeks they look like playoff contenders, other weeks they look like an average team that might miss the play-in tournament.

    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Celtics

