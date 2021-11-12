How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kemba Walker faces his former team for the first time as a member of the Knicks when they take on the Hornets on Friday night.
    Both the Knicks and the Hornets had considerably buzz heading into this season. The Knicks looked like a viable playoff team for the first time since Carmelo Anthony came to Madison Square Garden early last decade, while Hornets looked like they were building the right way around LaMelo Ball.

    The playoff contenders will face off Friday as New York (7–5) visits Charlotte (6–7).

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kemba Walker joined the Knicks this offseason, but Walker scored just two points in New York's most recent game, a 113–98 win against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

    Walker and the Knicks will look to get back on track on the road against Charlotte, the team that drafted him in 2011. 

    The Hornets are also looking to kick into a higher gear. They started the season well but lost five in a row before winning their most recent game against Memphis. They will look to replicate their incredible offensive performance in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, in which they scored 37 points to secure a 10-point victory. 

    Don't miss one of Friday's biggest matchups. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
