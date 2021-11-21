How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

In Sunday NBA action, the Knicks will head to Chicago for a showdown against the Bulls.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Coming into this game, the Knicks are looking to find some consistency and put everything together. They hold a 9–7 record and are looking for a statement win over the Bulls. In its most recent contest, New York beat the Rockets by a final score of 106–99.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls have been looking like a legitimate NBA Finals contender. They are 11–5 coming into this game and just beat the Nuggets by a final score of 114–108. Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago in that win with 36 points.

Both of these teams came into the 2021-22 season expecting to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. While the Knicks have struggled, the talent is still there.

Make sure to tune in to watch Chicago and New York go at it in a very intriguing and entertaining game.

