How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Sunday NBA action, the Knicks will head to Chicago for a showdown against the Bulls.
    The Knicks and the Bulls face off in Chicago Sunday in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    You can live stream the New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Knicks are looking to find some consistency and put everything together. They hold a 9–7 record and are looking for a statement win over the Bulls. In its most recent contest, New York beat the Rockets by a final score of 106–99.

    On the other side of the court, the Bulls have been looking like a legitimate NBA Finals contender. They are 11–5 coming into this game and just beat the Nuggets by a final score of 114–108. Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago in that win with 36 points.

    Both of these teams came into the 2021-22 season expecting to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. While the Knicks have struggled, the talent is still there.

    Make sure to tune in to watch Chicago and New York go at it in a very intriguing and entertaining game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

