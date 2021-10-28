How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 NBA season continues on Thursday night with an intriguing matchup when the Knicks take on the Bulls in Chicago.
    Author:

    So far this season, the Eastern Conference has been a bit of a surprise. Many of the top contenders have not looked as good as expected, while some teams have come up from the bottom of the conference to look like potential challengers.

    On Thursday night, the Knicks are set to hit the road to take on the Bulls in a matchup between two new legitimate contenders in the East.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Looking closer at the Knicks, they have started off the season with an impressive 3-1 record. In their last game, they knocked off the 76ers by a final score of 112-99. New York was led by Kemba Walker, who scored 19 points to go along with five assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Bulls are looking like the real deal with a new-look roster and a 4-0 record. Chicago beat the Raptors 111-108 in their last game. In that win, the Bulls saw DeMar DeRozan fill up the stat sheet with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds.

    Both of these teams are widely expected to make the playoffs in the East. Assuming they stay healthy and play to their full potential, they could be dark horse NBA Finals contenders as well. This is a game that fans won't want to miss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Atlas vs. Tijuana

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch South Florida vs. East Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans quarterback Taylor Powell (7) looks to hand off to running back B.J. Smith (3) in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    East Carolina vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Rahjai Harris (47) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) catches Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) and sacks him during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Troy vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    kyler-murray
    SI Guide

    Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look to Continue Undefeated Season

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy