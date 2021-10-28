How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

The 2021-22 NBA season continues on Thursday night with an intriguing matchup when the Knicks take on the Bulls in Chicago.

So far this season, the Eastern Conference has been a bit of a surprise. Many of the top contenders have not looked as good as expected, while some teams have come up from the bottom of the conference to look like potential challengers.

On Thursday night, the Knicks are set to hit the road to take on the Bulls in a matchup between two new legitimate contenders in the East.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Looking closer at the Knicks, they have started off the season with an impressive 3-1 record. In their last game, they knocked off the 76ers by a final score of 112-99. New York was led by Kemba Walker, who scored 19 points to go along with five assists.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls are looking like the real deal with a new-look roster and a 4-0 record. Chicago beat the Raptors 111-108 in their last game. In that win, the Bulls saw DeMar DeRozan fill up the stat sheet with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Both of these teams are widely expected to make the playoffs in the East. Assuming they stay healthy and play to their full potential, they could be dark horse NBA Finals contenders as well. This is a game that fans won't want to miss.

Regional restrictions may apply.