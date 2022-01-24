How to Watch Knicks at Cavaliers

Last season, the Knicks were the defensive darlings of the NBA, but they have passed that mantle to the Cavaliers this season. The teams square off Monday.

The Knicks (23–24) inched one game closer to .500 with their last win and look to get back there against the Cavaliers (28–19).

Last season New York was the underdog team with a mix of comeback veterans and young talent proving themselves, but that has been Cleveland this season.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland won the first game between these teams way back in early November, 126–109, behind an amazing performance from Ricky Rubio in which he had 37 points and went 8-for-9 from three-point range.

However, since that game, three starters and several more players are out of the rotation due to injuries or other reasons.

Still, this Cleveland team is scrappy and well built. At full strength, the team went 7–4 overall. Since Collin Sexton went out, the team has gone 21–15 and with both Sexton and Rubio out, they have gone 8–5.

The Cavaliers have the No. 2 defense in the NBA at 102.5 points allowed per game and the No. 22 offense at 107.2 points scored per game.

The team has a similar profile to New York last season, but the Knicks have fallen off through 47 games this season.

New York still has a tough defense (No. 5, 104.5 points allowed), but the offense is struggling. The roster has been a notch below last season's team.

Regional restrictions may apply.