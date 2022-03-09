How to Watch Knicks vs. Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks take on the New York Knicks at home on Wednesday. Dallas is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (40-25) welcome the New York Knicks (27-38) to American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. This marks the second time they have squared off this season

In the last matchup in early January, the Knicks were led by 32 points from RJ Barrett in a 108-85 win, despite 21 points from Doncic at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Although the Knicks won the last contest against the Mavs handily, Dallas is 8-2 in their last 10 games thanks to trade deadline additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. It's freed Doncic from being the primary ball handler on every possession.

As for the Knicks, they won a shootout against Sacramento in their last game behind a career-high 46-point performance by Julius Randle. It helping the Knicks erase a 19-point second half deficit with a 44-point third quarter.

Dallas now looks to defend its home court where it's 23-11 this season compared to a 14-19 record for the Knicks away from MSG.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Knicks at Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
