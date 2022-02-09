How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets look for a clean sweep of the New York Knicks this season when the teams square off on Tuesday.

The Knicks (24-30) are trying to find some answers for their season as they have now lost six of seven games, sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Division and do not look like a playoff team. The Nuggets (29-24) snapped their three game losing streak and look for a season series sweep of New York as they aim to catch the Jazz and rise up in the Western Conference .

Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, was the Western Conference Player of the Month by averaging 26.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in January.

Jokic is following up his MVP campaign last season with a season that is more team and defensive focused. However, he's still putting up monster numbers with a depleted roster.

This season has seen Denver get only nine games from Michael Porter Jr., who's been out with a back injury. The team has also had zero minutes from All-Star Jamal Murray due to injury.

That makes Jokic’s 25.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks even more impressive.

He is carrying this team to a potential home playoff game minus his two co-pilots and he is landing the plane every night.

Jokic is also a force on defense and is on pace for a career-high in defensive rating, defensive win shares and defensive rebounding percentage.

Last season, despite New York’s headline making defense, Jokic carved them up to the tune of 27 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, leading to two wins by a margin of 41 points.

