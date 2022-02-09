How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Nuggets look for a clean sweep of the New York Knicks this season when the teams square off on Tuesday.

The Knicks (24-30) are trying to find some answers for their season as they have now lost six of seven games, sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Division and do not look like a playoff team. The Nuggets (29-24) snapped their three game losing streak and look for a season series sweep of New York as they aim to catch the Jazz and rise up in the Western Conference .

How to Watch New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, was the Western Conference Player of the Month by averaging 26.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in January. 

Jokic is following up his MVP campaign last season with a season that is more team and defensive focused. However, he's still putting up monster numbers with a depleted roster.

This season has seen Denver get only nine games from Michael Porter Jr., who's been out with a back injury. The team has also had zero minutes from All-Star Jamal Murray due to injury.

That makes Jokic’s 25.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals plus blocks even more impressive.

He is carrying this team to a potential home playoff game minus his two co-pilots and he is landing the plane every night.

Jokic is also a force on defense and is on pace for a career-high in defensive rating, defensive win shares and defensive rebounding percentage.

Last season, despite New York’s headline making defense, Jokic carved them up to the tune of 27 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, leading to two wins by a margin of 41 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

edmonton oilers
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

4 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at UCF

4 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

4 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Creighton

4 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy