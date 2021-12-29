How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks look to chip away back to the .500 mark while the Pistons look to end a three-game losing streak.
    The Knicks are slowly but surely getting back to the form they had last year when they made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Even in a loss three games ago to the Wizards, Kemba Walker scored 44 points. While New York is still in 10th place in the East, the team is meshing better and headed in the right direction. 

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    The Bronx native got his starting job at point guard back on Christmas after he was benched for a portion of the season due to struggles at the start of the campaign. While Walker hasn't matched that stand-out performance against the Wizards in their last two games, New York has won handily over the Hawks and Timberwolves. 

    Tonight, they will square off against the Pistons. The Knicks will be favored in this one, even on the road, as the Pistons have lost three straight and four of their last five. They have only won five games on the season and are looking at another high lottery pick after drafting Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft. 

    Look for Detroit to come out hustling, though, as the team played the Knicks just a few days before Christmas at Madison Square Garden, losing 105-91. This will be a revenge game in front of the home-court crowd, so you never know what could happen. 

