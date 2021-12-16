How to Watch Knicks at Rockets

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Thursday night NBA action, the Knicks are set to hit the road for an intriguing matchup with the Rockets.
    Author:

    The NBA season will continue Thursday night with a few very intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Knicks heading south to take on the Rockets in Houston. Both teams are in need of a win, so this should be a very entertaining game.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Houston Rockets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the New York Knicks at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks have started the season with a 12–16 record. They have lost four straight games ahead of this one and badly need to get back in the win column. New York went from being considered a legitimate threat in the East to being a borderline playoff team.

    On the other side of this game, the Rockets have started the year with a 9–19 record. Houston got off to a brutal start but has started to turn it around of late. Last time out, the Rockets ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 124–89.

    Both of these teams have had their fair share of struggles this season. They also both need to find a way to win this game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boston bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Islanders

    40 seconds ago
    nets
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Nets

    40 seconds ago
    knicks
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Rockets

    40 seconds ago
    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359128
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

    30 minutes ago
    pistons
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Pacers

    30 minutes ago
    brodric thomas
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics

    30 minutes ago
    duke basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Duke

    30 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy