How to Watch Knicks at Rockets

In Thursday night NBA action, the Knicks are set to hit the road for an intriguing matchup with the Rockets.

The NBA season will continue Thursday night with a few very intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Knicks heading south to take on the Rockets in Houston. Both teams are in need of a win, so this should be a very entertaining game.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the New York Knicks at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks have started the season with a 12–16 record. They have lost four straight games ahead of this one and badly need to get back in the win column. New York went from being considered a legitimate threat in the East to being a borderline playoff team.

On the other side of this game, the Rockets have started the year with a 9–19 record. Houston got off to a brutal start but has started to turn it around of late. Last time out, the Rockets ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 124–89.

Both of these teams have had their fair share of struggles this season. They also both need to find a way to win this game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.