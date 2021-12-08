How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Knicks will travel to Indiana for an intriguing matchup against the Pacers.
    Author:

    There will be quite a few good basketball games for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. Even the games that don't feature top NBA Finals contenders should be entertaining. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Knicks heading to Indiana to face off against the Pacers.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Knicks have gone 12-12 and need to find a way to string a few wins together. They have the talent to compete but have not been consistent at all this year. In its last outing, New York was able to defeat the Spurs by a final score of 121-109.

    On the other side, the Pacers have struggled this season and come in with a 10-16 record. Rumors are flying that Indiana could trade Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. Last time out, the Pacers did defeat the Wizards by a final score of 116-110.

    This is a big game for both teams. New York needs to pick up some wins to get back into contention, while the Pacers have to turn their season around now or face the roster core being broken up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Devils

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

    2 minutes ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17295052
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    iowa women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    boston college women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    florida gators basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy