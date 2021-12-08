How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Knicks will travel to Indiana for an intriguing matchup against the Pacers.

There will be quite a few good basketball games for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. Even the games that don't feature top NBA Finals contenders should be entertaining. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on tonight will feature the Knicks heading to Indiana to face off against the Pacers.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Ahead of this matchup, the Knicks have gone 12-12 and need to find a way to string a few wins together. They have the talent to compete but have not been consistent at all this year. In its last outing, New York was able to defeat the Spurs by a final score of 121-109.

On the other side, the Pacers have struggled this season and come in with a 10-16 record. Rumors are flying that Indiana could trade Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. Last time out, the Pacers did defeat the Wizards by a final score of 116-110.

This is a big game for both teams. New York needs to pick up some wins to get back into contention, while the Pacers have to turn their season around now or face the roster core being broken up.

