How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks look to keep their winning streak alive on the road when they face the Pacers.
    Author:

    The Knicks are proving that their impressive run to the playoffs last year was no fluke, as they are off to a hot start to begin this season. A huge part of that success is Julius Randle. He has truly found a home in the Big Apple after stops in Los Angeles and New Orleans. 

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Head coach Tom Thibodeau has seemingly every play running through Randle's hands, as he is leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. After his first All-Star nod and Most Improved Player Award in 2021, he is a lock to earn more recognition as this season goes on. He has truly developed into a star in this league. 

    That is great news for Knicks fans hungry for even more after a taste of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. That looks like a high possibility after they've looked strong through their first seven games leading to a 5-2 record. They'll be going for their fourth-straight road win when they visit Indianapolis. 

    Highlights from the beginning of this season include a thrilling win in overtime against Boston on opening night and wins against Philadelphia and Chicago. All three are top contenders in the increasingly strong Eastern Conference. 

    The same can't be said for the Pacers after they've got off to a rough 2-6 start. They didn't make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last year and subsequently fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, who is now an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. 

    Even if the Pacers are looking at a rebuild this year, they have hope for future success with former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. He brought the Mavs their first championship in 2011, and Carlisle coached Indiana from 2003-07 where the team made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
