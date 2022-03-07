How to Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Knicks come into Los Angeles to face the Clippers looking to end their losing streak.

Heading into this game the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are trending in very different directions. The Clippers are solidifying themselves as a strong eighth seed in the Western Conference even without the help of their two superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 

How to Watch New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Date: March 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tyronn Lue is doing an amazing job coaching the Clippers this season. They have won seven of their last eight games and five straight.

They have a good opportunity to improve their record tonight, as the New York Knicks continue to struggle after being a surprise contender last year. In their last 20 games, the Knicks have won three games. They have lost seven in a row after getting an upset win over Golden State. 

Some bright news is that they almost pulled off another huge upset in their last game against the Phoenix Suns. They lost by just a point and had a two-point lead with just seconds left, but Cam Johnson hit a buzzer beater. While it was a heartbreaking loss, Julius Randle played great, scoring 25 points. 

If they can hang that well with the Suns, they have a shot at beating the Clippers to end this slide.    

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17773521
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: San Jose State vs. Colorado State

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to control a pass behind Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy