How to Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

The New York Knicks come into Los Angeles to face the Clippers looking to end their losing streak.

Heading into this game the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are trending in very different directions. The Clippers are solidifying themselves as a strong eighth seed in the Western Conference even without the help of their two superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Date: March 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Tyronn Lue is doing an amazing job coaching the Clippers this season. They have won seven of their last eight games and five straight.

They have a good opportunity to improve their record tonight, as the New York Knicks continue to struggle after being a surprise contender last year. In their last 20 games, the Knicks have won three games. They have lost seven in a row after getting an upset win over Golden State.

Some bright news is that they almost pulled off another huge upset in their last game against the Phoenix Suns. They lost by just a point and had a two-point lead with just seconds left, but Cam Johnson hit a buzzer beater. While it was a heartbreaking loss, Julius Randle played great, scoring 25 points.

If they can hang that well with the Suns, they have a shot at beating the Clippers to end this slide.

