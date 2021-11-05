How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Friday night brings an Eastern Conference showdown between the Knicks and Bucks in Milwaukee.
    Author:

    The Knicks and Bucks both expect to be legitimate contenders for the Eastern Conference title, and Friday night they will go head-to-head for the first time this season.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    Live stream the New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks (5–3) have shown flashes of their top-notch talent this season, but they also have looked flat in some of their contests, including their most recent game, a 111–98 loss to the Pacers. New York was led by RJ Barrett in that game with 23 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Bucks have started slowly this season. The defending champions come into Friday's matchup with a 4–4 record following a 117–89 win over the Pistons. Milwaukee received a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in that victory. He scored 28 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

    The Knicks need to get back in the win column after a rough loss to the Pacers, while the Bucks will be looking to make a statement and show that they are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Pierce County at Appling County

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17061821
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17087599
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17060985
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866709 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866718 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Travis Levy (23) tries to escape Syracuse Orange defensive back Neil Nunn (15) in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) blocks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) as Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17087667
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Magic

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy