How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

Friday night brings an Eastern Conference showdown between the Knicks and Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Knicks and Bucks both expect to be legitimate contenders for the Eastern Conference title, and Friday night they will go head-to-head for the first time this season.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks (5–3) have shown flashes of their top-notch talent this season, but they also have looked flat in some of their contests, including their most recent game, a 111–98 loss to the Pacers. New York was led by RJ Barrett in that game with 23 points.

On the other side of the court, the Bucks have started slowly this season. The defending champions come into Friday's matchup with a 4–4 record following a 117–89 win over the Pistons. Milwaukee received a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in that victory. He scored 28 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Knicks need to get back in the win column after a rough loss to the Pacers, while the Bucks will be looking to make a statement and show that they are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.