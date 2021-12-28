How to Watch Knicks at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks nabbed a Christmas Day win and look to secure another Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
    Author:

    The Knicks (15–18) are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and need to start stringing wins together. The last time they won more than one game in a row came all the way back in October. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (16–17) have been about as streaky as any team in the NBA this season.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live Stream New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves are coming off a win over the Celtics, in which they were led by Jaylen Nowell’s career-high 29 points.

    On Tuesday night, the Timberwolves could climb back to .500 with a win, or the Knicks could win back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

    Last season these teams split their two games by a combined five points, with each team winning a close game on its home court.

    In those games for Minnesota, Karl Anthony Towns averaged 22.5 points and 15.0 rebounds. Anthony Edwards was up and down, scoring 12 points in his team's loss and then 24 points in the win.

    For the Knicks, Julius Randle put up 25.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

    This season, the Timberwolves are a better defensive team than they were last season, jumping from No. 29 in points allowed per game to No. 20 and from No. 28 in defensive rating to No. 12.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

    1 minute ago
    Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) sets a pick for Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as he drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Magic

    31 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Liberty Heights (N.C.) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.)

    31 minutes ago
    Canada Hockey IIHF
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Austria vs. Canada

    31 minutes ago
    xavier
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn at Xavier

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) hands the ball in the second half to running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the game at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy