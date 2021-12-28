How to Watch Knicks at Timberwolves

The Knicks nabbed a Christmas Day win and look to secure another Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

The Knicks (15–18) are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and need to start stringing wins together. The last time they won more than one game in a row came all the way back in October. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (16–17) have been about as streaky as any team in the NBA this season.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

The Timberwolves are coming off a win over the Celtics, in which they were led by Jaylen Nowell’s career-high 29 points.

On Tuesday night, the Timberwolves could climb back to .500 with a win, or the Knicks could win back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Last season these teams split their two games by a combined five points, with each team winning a close game on its home court.

In those games for Minnesota, Karl Anthony Towns averaged 22.5 points and 15.0 rebounds. Anthony Edwards was up and down, scoring 12 points in his team's loss and then 24 points in the win.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle put up 25.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

This season, the Timberwolves are a better defensive team than they were last season, jumping from No. 29 in points allowed per game to No. 20 and from No. 28 in defensive rating to No. 12.

