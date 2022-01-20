Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in New York tonight to take on the Knicks.

As the standings currently sit, the Pelicans and Knicks are both on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture goes. Both teams have struggled over the last week but will have a chance to get back on track today in New York.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks have lost two consecutive games but are still in the running to make the playoffs at this point. Just one game below .500, they could still finish the season strong and make the postseason once again.

With a record of 22-23, New York has been worse at home (11-13) than it has been on the road (11-10) thus far. With Julius Randle leading the charge and Kemba Walker starting to hit his stride, the Knicks have the talent to finish the season strong.

On the flip side, the Pelicans have struggled this season despite having playoff aspirations. They’re currently 16-28 and have also lost two straight games.

With Zion Williamson still sidelined at this point in the season, it may take a trade deadline splash to turn things around. It could be up to Brandon Ingram to carry New Orleans the rest of the way if Williamson isn’t able to return anytime soon.

The Knicks have been the better team to this point in the season, but New Orleans certainly has the talent to pull off a victory tonight.

