How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first-place Knicks visit the Pelicans on Saturday in an intriguing NBA matchup.
    Author:

    Early in the season, the Knicks (4-1) and Pelicans (1-5) already find themselves on opposite ends of the standings heading into their matchup Saturday night. New York leads the Eastern Conference and the Pelicans sit in last place in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    You can live stream New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York's second season under coach Tom Thibodeau is off to a strong start, with Julius Randle building on his breakout campaign. Randle is averaging 23.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, both team highs.

    The addition of Evan Fournier has added a scoring boost for the Knicks, as the former Orlando wing is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 41.9% from three-point range.

    The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, who is out with a foot injury, and it shows, as the team is lacking the interior presence that Williamson can provide.

    Brandon Ingram is having to do it all for the Pelicans. He is averaging 25.0 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

    Jonas Valanciunas has proven to be a valuable addition to the New Orleans team. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are also getting rotation minutes and some promising young players like Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. are seeing around 13 minutes per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy