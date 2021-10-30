How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

The first-place Knicks visit the Pelicans on Saturday in an intriguing NBA matchup.

Early in the season, the Knicks (4-1) and Pelicans (1-5) already find themselves on opposite ends of the standings heading into their matchup Saturday night. New York leads the Eastern Conference and the Pelicans sit in last place in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

You can live stream New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York's second season under coach Tom Thibodeau is off to a strong start, with Julius Randle building on his breakout campaign. Randle is averaging 23.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, both team highs.

The addition of Evan Fournier has added a scoring boost for the Knicks, as the former Orlando wing is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 41.9% from three-point range.

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson, who is out with a foot injury, and it shows, as the team is lacking the interior presence that Williamson can provide.

Brandon Ingram is having to do it all for the Pelicans. He is averaging 25.0 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas has proven to be a valuable addition to the New Orleans team. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are also getting rotation minutes and some promising young players like Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. are seeing around 13 minutes per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.