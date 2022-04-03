How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orlando Magic will try to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the New York Knicks at home on Sunday.

The New York Knicks (34-44) have been playing fairly well recently, having won six of their last 10 games, but they will be looking to bounce back after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night in a 119-101 defeat.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New York Knicks at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Based on the Orlando Magic's recent play, having lost eight of its last 10 games, this outing should be a fairly easy win for the Knicks. New York will look to Julius Randle for victory. He is the Knicks leading scorer, recording 20.1 points per game and snagging 10.0 rebounds per game.

While Randle typically leads the Knicks, on Saturday in the team's loss to the Cavaliers, Obi Toppin led the team with 20 points, while Evan Fournier was right behind him with 19 points. With Randle out, Toppin and Fournier will be the leaders on the court to attempt to pick up the win.

The Magic (20-58) will need to bring a much stronger game than they have in recent outings. They are currently on a five game losing streak after dropping a game to the Raptors on Friday night. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

