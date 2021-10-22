How to Watch Knicks at Magic

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks are coming off a tough win over the Celtics in their season opener and will travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Knicks pulled off a 138–134 win in double overtime over the Celtics in their season opener. They will look to keep the momentum going Friday when they face the Magic.

    Orlando enters Friday's contest looking for its first win of the season after losing its own season opener 123–97 to the Spurs.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Orlando Magic:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live Stream New York Knicks at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against the Celtics, the Knicks were led by Julius Randle. He scored 35 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Evan Fournier had a great performance in his New York debut, scoring 32 points and knocking down six three-point attempts.

    The Magic were led by Mo Bamba, who put together a strong game in the loss to San Antonio. He scored 18 points and blocked four shots.

    While the Knicks enter this game as the favorite, the Magic have a lot of talent on their roster, including guard Jalen Suggs and forward Franz Wagner. The home team will look to break out in Friday's game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

