How to Watch Knicks at 76ers

    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks are coming off their worst loss of the season and are in need of a win to break out of their current skid.
    Even with All-Star guard Ben Simmons out of the lineup, the 76ers (8–2) have started the season strong. They'll get their second crack at the Knicks (6–4) on Monday.

    New York beat Brooklyn soundly in their first meeting of the season. Since that loss, though, the 76ers have been a on a roll.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers today:

    Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 76ers are coming off back-to-back strong wins over the Bulls, led by strong defense and MVP-level play from Joel Embiid, but Embiid will miss Monday's game after testing positive for COVID-19.

    This season the 76ers are 1–0 without Embiid this season, beating the Blazers by 10 points at home in the one game he missed so far. In that contest, they were also without Tobias Harris, so the team leaned on Andre Drummond (15 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists) and Furkan Korkmaz (15 points, 5 assists) in the starting lineup.

    The 76ers could also be without Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle on Monday, all due to COVID-19 protocols, as well as Danny Green (hamstring).

    For the Knicks, Kemba Walker (rest) missed their last game, but the team should be at full strength tonight.

    The Knicks have to be looking to get out of their current slide, in which they have dropped three of their last four games.

