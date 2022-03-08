How to Watch Knicks at Kings

The Knicks travel to Sacramento on Monday night looking to win their second straight game when they play the Kings.

The Knicks snapped a seven-game losing streak on Sunday when they went to Los Angeles and beat the Clippers 116-93. The win was just their fourth in the last 21 games, as they are 26-38 on the season.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

It has been a horrible stretch for the Knicks and it has dropped them all the way down to 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Monday, though, they will look to win their second straight game when they play the fourth of a seven-game road trip at Sacramento.

The Kings will look to bounce back from a close 114-113 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

The loss was their sixth in the last eight games, as they have now fallen to 24-42 and to 13th place in the Western Conference.

Sacramento has struggled as much as the Knicks have this year and are just looking for a bright spot as the season nears the end.

Both of these teams are looking to finish the season strong and getting a win on Monday would be a good start.

