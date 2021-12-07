How to Watch Knicks at Spurs

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks look to end their three-game losing streak Tuesday against the surging Spurs in San Antonio.
    The Knicks hit a rough patch with a three-game losing streak heading into a three-game road trip. The first stop on their trip is San Antonio, where the Spurs are in the midst of the best stretch of their season.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While New York has lost four of its last five and three games in a row, every team the Knicks played in that span made the playoffs last year. They lost to the Suns, who didn't lose in November, but then they got revenge against Atlanta, the team that bounced them out of the playoffs last year. 

    Since then, they've lost to the Nets, Bulls and Nuggets, but they lost only by a combined six points against Brooklyn and Chicago.

    San Antonio has won only eight games on the season, but four of those wins came in the last five games. The Spurs lost their most recent game, but that came against Phoenix by just four points.

    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
