How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

The Knicks travel to Toronto looking to get back to their winning ways against the Raptors.

The Raptors announced yesterday that they would suspend their practices in abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19. The team has not had a positive test amongst their players yet, but their president Masai Ujiri tested positive and is now in isolation.

How to Watch: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV

The Knicks are coming off a 20-point loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. They've lost four of their last five in a very up-and-down season so far. They are still figuring out how to incorporate the new additions of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker after the latter was recently benched.

The Raptors are coming off a disappointing one-point loss to the Thunder, who sit second to last in the Western Conference. It was a curious lapse, as Toronto won back-to-back games against the Bucks and Wizards. Both teams could use a pick me up game in this one, but it should be a close one because the Knicks and Raptors are 11th and 12th in the division, respectively.

