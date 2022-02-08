How to Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Knicks travel to play the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

This season has been a roller coaster for Utah (32-21) from being the third best team in the NBA to potentially not a home playoff team in the Western Conference. The same can be said for the Knicks (24-29), who looked great last season and at the start of this season, but have found themselves in the lottery conversation as the All-Star break nears.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live Stream New York Knicks at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah has two All-Stars this year with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the latter making his third appearance in the game.

This is the first game of the season between New York and Utah, with the teams splitting the series last year. Each team won at home by double-figures.

It has been an uneven season for a lot of teams in the NBA, but after Utah led the NBA in wins last season and New York won 20 more games last year than the year before, anything but improvement has to be a disappointment.

Utah came in thinking this was a championship team, now it is fourth in the Western Conference. Utah has fallen from No. 3 in defense (107.2 points allowed) last season to No. 13 this season.

Getting the full roster on the court, most importantly Rudy Gobert, and playing championship level defense is the key to Utah getting back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
