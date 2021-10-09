How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Knicks and Wizards are set to face off in an NBA preseason matchup Saturday night.
    Author:

    After a busy offseason, the Knicks and Wizards are both looking like playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. Saturday's preseason meeting between the teams could give a glimpse at their potential.

    How to Watch New York Knicks at Washington Wizards:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    You can live stream the Knicks at Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier and re-signed Derrick Rose this offseason.

    The Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Lakers and brought in Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Holiday, among others, in a roster refresh.

    So far in preseason play, the Knicks have gone 1–0 with a win over the Pacers. They were led in scoring by All-Star Julius Randle, who scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds. Walker chipped in 12 points and four assists in his Knicks debut.

    The Wizards lost their first preseason game against the Rockets. Beal scored 18 points to lead Washington, and Aaron Holiday came off the bench to score 17.

    Make sure to tune into Saturday's game to watch these two playoff hopefuls face off.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16882134
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827010
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Men's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16898256
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16837007
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Islanders

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827173
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Wyoming at Air Force

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

    5 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy