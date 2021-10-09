How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

The Knicks and Wizards are set to face off in an NBA preseason matchup Saturday night.

After a busy offseason, the Knicks and Wizards are both looking like playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. Saturday's preseason meeting between the teams could give a glimpse at their potential.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Washington Wizards:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

You can live stream the Knicks at Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier and re-signed Derrick Rose this offseason.

The Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Lakers and brought in Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Holiday, among others, in a roster refresh.

So far in preseason play, the Knicks have gone 1–0 with a win over the Pacers. They were led in scoring by All-Star Julius Randle, who scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds. Walker chipped in 12 points and four assists in his Knicks debut.

The Wizards lost their first preseason game against the Rockets. Beal scored 18 points to lead Washington, and Aaron Holiday came off the bench to score 17.

Make sure to tune into Saturday's game to watch these two playoff hopefuls face off.

