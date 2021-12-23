New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (14-17) go up against the Washington Wizards (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

    • The Knicks average just 2.3 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Wizards give up (108.1).
    • New York has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.
    • Washington is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Wizards put up an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
    • Washington is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
    • New York has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • New York is 7-4 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
    • The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Washington has a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.6 points, 9.8 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-97

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-103

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    L 114-107

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-91

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-98

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-107

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    L 119-105

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    L 118-98

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    W 109-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

