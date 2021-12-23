New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (14-17) go up against the Washington Wizards (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards
- The Knicks average just 2.3 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Wizards give up (108.1).
- New York has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Washington is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Wizards put up an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Washington is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- New York has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- New York is 7-4 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.9% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 19.6 points, 9.8 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
L 112-97
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
L 105-96
Home
12/16/2021
Rockets
W 116-103
Away
12/18/2021
Celtics
L 114-107
Away
12/21/2021
Pistons
W 105-91
Home
12/23/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
-
Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
L 123-98
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
L 119-105
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
L 118-98
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
W 109-103
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
-
Home
