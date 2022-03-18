How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Wizards (29-39) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (29-40) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

The Knicks average 5.3 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Wizards give up (111.6).

New York is 13-7 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Washington has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.

The Wizards score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.

Washington has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

New York has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

New York has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Washington is 25-24 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.4 points, 9.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Kings W 131-115 Away 3/9/2022 Mavericks W 107-77 Away 3/11/2022 Grizzlies L 118-114 Away 3/13/2022 Nets L 110-107 Away 3/16/2022 Trail Blazers W 128-98 Home 3/18/2022 Wizards - Home 3/20/2022 Jazz - Home 3/22/2022 Hawks - Home 3/23/2022 Hornets - Away 3/25/2022 Heat - Away 3/27/2022 Pistons - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule