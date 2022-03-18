Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots agaisnt Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots agaisnt Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-39) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (29-40) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

  • The Knicks average 5.3 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Wizards give up (111.6).
  • New York is 13-7 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
  • Washington has a 16-5 record when allowing fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.
  • Washington has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • New York has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • New York has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
  • Washington is 25-24 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.4 points, 9.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Kings

W 131-115

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

W 107-77

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-114

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

L 110-107

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-98

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/25/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Clippers

L 115-109

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

L 122-109

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 127-118

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

L 126-112

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

L 127-109

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain6 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy