How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (35-44) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks
- The Wizards put up 108.9 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
- Washington has a 24-19 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
- New York is 30-10 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Knicks score an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 111.7 the Wizards allow.
- New York has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
- Washington is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
- The Wizards average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Knicks.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 boards and distributing 3.5 assists per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.1 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
- Evan Fournier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
