How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (35-44) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks

  • The Wizards put up 108.9 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
  • Washington has a 24-19 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
  • New York is 30-10 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Knicks score an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 111.7 the Wizards allow.
  • New York has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
  • Washington is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
  • The Wizards average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Knicks.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 boards and distributing 3.5 assists per game.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.1 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
