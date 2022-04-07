How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (35-44) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks

The Wizards put up 108.9 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.

Washington has a 24-19 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.

New York is 30-10 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Knicks score an average of 106.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 111.7 the Wizards allow.

New York has put together a 15-8 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Washington is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

The Wizards average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Knicks.

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 boards and distributing 3.5 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch