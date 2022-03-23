How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 28th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Hardy's Recent Performance
- Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Hardy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
67
-4
$15,884
