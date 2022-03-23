How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nick Hardy lines up his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 28th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6500

+6500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hardy's Recent Performance

Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Hardy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0 January 20-23 The American Express 67 -4 $15,884

Regional restrictions apply.