How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Hardy's Recent Performance
- Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
