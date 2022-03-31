Skip to main content

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nick Hardy hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +20000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hardy's Recent Performance

  • Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

28

-8

$25,345

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+9

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

-2

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

E

$0



How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream:



