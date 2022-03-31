How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 17, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nick Hardy hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Hardy's Recent Performance

Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC E $0

