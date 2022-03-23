How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 70th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +2500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Taylor's Recent Performance
- Taylor will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Taylor has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
14
-11
$163,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)