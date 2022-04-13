How to Watch Nick Taylor at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor seeks a better result in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Taylor's Recent Performance
- Taylor has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Taylor failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
