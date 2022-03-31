Skip to main content

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Nick Taylor plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Nick Taylor plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Nick Taylor carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +6500
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Taylor's Recent Performance

  • Taylor has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Taylor has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
  • Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

25

-8

$30,402

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

70

+2

$15,912

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

32

+5

$67,000

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

16

E

$106,533

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Abraham Ancer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Beau Hossler hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Beau Hossler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Martin Trainer plays is shot on the eighteenth tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Lucas Glover hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler greets courtesy walkers on the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Chez Reavie hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chez Reavie at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Robert Streb tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Sahith Theegala plays his shot on the 3rd tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sahith Theegala at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Chad Ramey looks on during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy