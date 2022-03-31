How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Nick Taylor carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Taylor's Recent Performance
- Taylor has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Taylor has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
