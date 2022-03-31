How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Nick Taylor plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Nick Taylor carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6500

Taylor's Recent Performance

Taylor has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Taylor has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 70 +2 $15,912 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +5 $0

