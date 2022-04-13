How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Watney's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
