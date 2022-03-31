How to Watch Nick Watney at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 66th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Watney's Recent Performance
- Watney has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Watney missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+9
$0
