How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Nicolai Hojgaard missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Hojgaard's Recent Performance
- Over his last four rounds, Hojgaard has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
