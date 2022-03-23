How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A crow sits on a red hazard stake at the tenth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Nicolai Hojgaard missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

+4500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hojgaard's Recent Performance

Over his last four rounds, Hojgaard has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.