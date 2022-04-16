How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets head to Golden State on Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Warriors.

The Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic hit the road on Saturday for the first game of their series with the Warriors looking to steal home-court advantage away from Golden State.

How to Watch First Round: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream First Round: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Jokic averaged a double-double this season, scoring 27.1 points and pulling down 13.8 rebounds per game.

He has been fantastic for a Nuggets team that finished 48-34 on the year and grabbed the sixth seed in the Western Conference, just a game back of the fifth-place Jazz.

Saturday, the Nuggets hope he can help led them to a Game 1 win against a Warriors team that finished the season on a five-game winning streak to hold onto the third seed in the Western Conference.

Golden State was once again led by Stephen Curry, who averaged 25.5 points per game. The big story for the Warriors this year, though, was getting Klay Thompson back from injury.

Thompson played just 32 games but averaged 20.4 points per game and shot 38.5% from deep.

The Warriors have been playing great, but the Nuggets have Jokic and he will be tough for Golden State to stop in this series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
